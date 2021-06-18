Copa América 2021: Alex Valera’s terrible failure in Brazil vs Peru (Video)

The Peruvian National Team fell 4-0 on their debut in their debut in the Copa América 2021, after facing the Brazilian National Team in the match on Day 2 of Group A, where the Peruvians had an unbeatable opportunity to score and wasted it. .

In the second half, with the score already 2-0 in favor of Brazil, the Peruvian team had an unbeatable opportunity to get closer on the scoreboard in a free kick, where Alex Valera was facing the frame.

After the center, another element from Peru failed to hit the ball and it ended up in front of Valera practically inside the small area and without a goalkeeper. However, the Peruvian striker ended up flying his shot over the frame.

Neither he nor anyone expected this terrible failure, which could mean “the one with honor” for the Andean team, which ended up being thrashed 4-0 in their first match of the Copa América, momentarily remaining last place in Group A.

