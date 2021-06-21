Copa América 2020: Video goals Colombia 1 vs 2 Peru | America’s Cup 2021

At the Pedro Ludovico Olympic Stadium, the Colombian National Team lost undefeated and fell in their third game of the 2021 Copa América by 1-2 against the Peruvian National Team.

La Tric0lor, with Reinaldo Rueda at the helm, came out with news to the field of play, but very early it was surprised by the Inca team and went down on the scoreboard.

In the 17th minute, Yoshimar Yotún took a strong shot from medium distance, which crashed into David Ospina’s right post, and on the rebound, Sergio Peña Flores, with great freedom in the area, was in charge of capturing the ball. to send it to the back of the net.

In the second half, Colombia reacted and thanks to a maximum penalty equalized the game. Miguel Ángel Borja was knocked down in the area by Pedro Gallese after a pass between the lines previously made by Edwin Cardona. Borja was in charge of collecting the penalty and with a shot to the right side of the goal he put the first goal for the national team.

The happiness of equality was short-lived and in the 65th minute Peru again took the lead on the scoreboard. An unfortunate move for Yerry Mina ended as a goal against after a corner kick from the Inca team.

Colombia 0-1 Peru Colombia 1-1 Peru Colombia 1-2 Peru