Copa América 2020: Chile vs Paraguay: result, chronicle and goals | America’s Cup 2021

With both teams already classified to the next phase after the early elimination of Bolivia, at the Mané Garrincha Stadium, Paraguay gave a coup of authority in the Copa América and with a categorical 0-2 defeated Chile on the fourth day of group A.

Eduardo Berizzo’s team was orderly, brave and effective, as he went at halftime with the advantage on the scoreboard, showing a good collective game in which the priority was defense.

In the 33rd minute, Braian Samudio was in charge of opening the scoring. A good collection of a corner kick by Miguel Almirón allowed him at the wheel to win the position of Sierralta and Mena to get a header difficult to save for Claudio Bravo.

Chile tried to react with Brereton on the attack front; However, the Guaraní defense was compact and avoided the fall of its bow in the first 45.

In the second half the story of the first half was repeated and with a charge from the penalty point Paraguay increased the difference. Gary Medel committed a child foul in his area, after an obvious elbow to Carlos González, who felt the blow and immediately threw himself to the ground. Wilmar Roldán, Colombian referee, correctly sanctioned the infraction and Almirón was in charge of executing the launch.

Just as there were goals, there was also time for controversy. In the 75th minute, Chile claimed a hand from González in the area, after the Paraguayan midfielder beat Vargas in the jump and rejected the ball after a corner kick. However, for Roldán and the VAR the infraction was not clear since the ball, before touching the hand, hit him with the head. The doubt happens because the position of the Guaraní footballer’s arm is unnatural, in addition, the image is not very clear.

The game had no more emotions and, with a blurred Chile, Paraguay left with the three points of its visit to the city of Brasilia. With this result, the albirojos reached six units in the Cup and are located in the second position of group A.

So far, with a match to go, Colombia (second in group B) would face Chile, which was in third position. Surely the positions in both groups will have changes after developing the last date.