Coosur Real Betis defeats Acunsa Gipuzkoa Basket by 68-91

04/10/2021 at 9:20 PM CEST

The Coosur Real Betis won 68-91 at Acunsa Gipuzkoa Basket during the thirtieth meeting of the ACB League that took place this Saturday in the Illumbe Bullring. Previously, the Acunsa Gipuzkoa Basket players were defeated away from home against the Real Madrid 97-71, so after this result they completed a streak of four consecutive defeats. For their part, those of Coosur Real Betis also lost at home with the Lenovo Tenerife by 82-93. With this result, the Coosur Real Betis is in sixteenth place and has accumulated eight victories in 28 games played so far, while the Acunsa Gipuzkoa Basket it remains in nineteenth position with six victories in 28 games played.

The first quarter was dominated by the visiting team, in fact, the team achieved a partial of 11-2 and reached a difference of 15 points (12-27) until concluding with 17-27. Later, during the second quarter the players of the Coosur Real Betis they distanced themselves on the scoreboard and raised the difference to a maximum of 14 points (35-49) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 20-22. After this, the teams reached the break with a 37-49 in the electronic.

In the third quarter the players of the visiting team widened their difference again, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 11-2 and came to win by 22 points (46-68) and concluded with a partial result of 11- 20 (and a 48-69 overall). Finally, during the last quarter the visitors again distanced themselves, had a maximum difference of 31 points (51-82) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 20-22. Finally, the clash ended with a score of 68-91 in favor of the Coosur Real Betis.

Along with all this, the players who stood out the most from the Coosur Real Betis They were Youssou ndoye Y James feldeine, who got 23 points, one assist and seven rebounds and 15 points and one assist respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Johnny dee Y Dino radoncic for his actions in the game, with 21 points and 16 points and six rebounds respectively.

The next match will face the Coosur Real Betis with the UCAM Murcia in the Municipal Palace San Pablo, while in the next game, the Acunsa Gipuzkoa Basket will play against him San Pablo Burgos in the Coliseum Burgos.