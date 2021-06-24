“Coordination attempts have been unsuccessful”

Ione Belarra. (Photo: OSCAR DEL POZO via .)

The Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, has sent a letter to the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, requesting that the Vivotecnia laboratory animals be transferred “immediately” to “safe protection centers”, once that the regional administration has lifted the precautionary suspension decreed for alleged animal abuse.

“No institution can look the other way when faced with animal abuse,” he pointed out this Wednesday on social networks regarding the letter sent to Ayuso, in which he also demands information on the current situation of the animals, in addition to assessing the relocation of the animals. copies in a coordinated manner between the two administrations.

It was on June 1 when the Community ceased the temporary suspension of the laboratory after verifying now that it had implemented “all the preventive and corrective measures requested to guarantee the protection of the animals and avoid the reproduction of events such as those that were known.”

In that letter, to which Europa Press has had access, the minister requests the remission of the inspection files carried out by the Ministry of the Environment and urges him to allow his department to also check the situation of the animals in these facilities .

Images that generated “social alarm”

Belarra reports that they had knowledge of the alleged case of animal abuse in the laboratory facilities, located in Tres Cantos, through “images disseminated in the media” that generated “enormous social alarm, especially increased by the decision to keep the animals in the same center, apparently in the custody of the same people who may have been involved & …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.