São Paulo, 04/22 – The Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, said recently that cooperatives are in need of working capital, in the face of the coronavirus crisis. However, he did not say what the portfolio is currently thinking about any subsidies to these companies. “Cooperatives need working capital. The producer is selling soybeans and selling the future grain with dollar at R $ 5.40, which for him is a good deal”, said the minister, in a live promoted by the Credit Suisse bank. “These companies must have money and the producer will continue to produce because he doesn’t know how to do anything else.”

She commented that she “does not understand” the risk that private institutions see in this (in financing working capital for the agricultural sector). “It was created the habit for the government to always make the subsidy. But we have to break this paradigm”, defended the minister, saying that, although there are more complicated sectors (regarding the risk of default), there are others, for example, like soy and corn, which “cannot default”. “I have been talking about this with Banco do Brasil about defaults, but soybeans and corn cannot be in default; they (producers) have to pay, I always talk to the sector”, he said, and continued: “They have to pay to have new credit and market confidence that this sector is really functional “.

Tereza Cristina reinforced that the private sector participates in this financing. “We have to find a way to finance these (farmers) who are already and are productive and the government to take care of the small and medium ones, which are more complicated.”

She also recalled an important tool, the subsidy to the rural insurance premium. “Not only did I, like other ministers who preceded me, fought to expand these resources,” he said. “I managed to increase the value (of the subsidy) to insurance a lot. Because I think that is what will give a little more independence from the Treasury money, which we know is scarce.”