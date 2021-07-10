Cooperatives and Entrepreneurs Fair kicks off in the Coyoacán mayor’s office

MEXICO CITY

From July 9 to 11, the Cooperatives and Entrepreneurs Fair on the esplanade of the Hidalgo Garden, of the Coyoacán mayorship.

The event that is framed in the World Cooperatives Day, held on July 3, will have a schedule from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and to enter The use of face masks, as well as antibacterial gel and healthy distance will be mandatory.

The fair that was inaugurated this Friday by the General Directorate of Economic Development and Sustainability Its purpose is to promote the activity of social and solidarity companies that help to reactivate the economy.

At the start of the activities, the mayor, Rigoberto Ávila, said that the participation of cooperatives contributes to strengthening the social fabric and creating a more collective vision within neighborhood environments and in territorial areas.

He also recalled that on July 9, an agreement of the Ministry of Labor and Employment Promotion in which it is facilitated “the registration and receipt of documents online, extending a new term for the call for the program Promotion, Constitution and Strengthening of Social and Solidarity Companies of Mexico City (FOCOFESS 2021), which promotes the economic participation of cooperatives in the City ”.

46 exhibitors participate in the Cooperatives and Entrepreneurs Fair, who sell handicrafts, clothing, accessories, food, typical sweets, coffee, personal hygiene products and cosmetics, among others.

The Coyoacán mayor’s office made available to the cooperatives that want to join the registry and participate in future events the telephones 55-54-84-45-00 ext. 1513 and 1514 or you can go directly to Caballo Calco number 22, Ground Floor, in the Barrio de la Concepción.

