Cooperativa Cooabriel starts coffee harvest in Brazil, expects increase in volumes

By Roberto Samora

SÃO PAULO, Apr 1 (Reuters) – Cooabriel, the largest cooperative of robusta coffee producers in Brazil, has already received the first batches of a 2021 harvest that it expects to be abundant, providing prospects for an increase of around 20% in the organization’s grain reception compared to last year’s volumes.

The expectation is to receive 1.8 million bags of 60 kg in 2021, compared to 1,495 million bags in 2020, when a smaller harvest reduced the volume received compared to the previous year (1,670 million bags), said the corporate commercial manager de Cooabriel, Carlos Augusto Pandolfi, in a videoconference interview with Reuters.

According to the executive, the collection work began timidly and the volume received by the cooperative for now is not representative, but it is in line with what happens every year at this time, even with the measures that must be taken due to the COVID pandemic. -19.

“Part of the coffee has already started to arrive, it arrives (initially) with low quality because it is not very mature,” he commented, recalling that the cooperative is starting work to improve quality and stimulate the harvest at the right time and the appropriate practices afterwards. of the harvest, such as drying.

Starting on April 15, when the beans are more mature, coffee inflows should intensify, Pandolfi added.

Regarding the activities in the middle of a pandemic, the manager estimates that they could generate certain difficulties, but nothing that could generate losses to logistics, “even because the learning” of last year was already had.

Regarding the volume of production, Pandolfi foresees a harvest “equal to or greater than that of 2019”, although he preferred not to make projections.

The Brazilian robusta coffee harvest could increase this year by up to 16% compared to 2020, to 16.6 million bags, according to the country’s agricultural statistics agency, Conab, which in the lower range of its projection supports the hypothesis of a slight drop of 1.2%.

