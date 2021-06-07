‘Cooper’, Australia’s largest dinosaur, the size of two buses

Illustration by Cooper from the Queensland Museum of Natural History and Eromanga Vlad Konstantinov / Natural History Museums of Queensland and Eromanga

Australotitan cooperensis is 30 meters long and lived more than 90 million years ago

It was herbivorous and weighed around 67 tons.

Paleontologists have discovered that some of his bones had suffered crushing

It is up to 30 meters long, the size of two buses, and is the largest dinosaur ever found in Australia.. The remains of this new titanosaur, which lived more than 90 million years ago, were discovered in southwest Queensland.

They found their first bones in 2007

Its name comes from the fact that its first bones were first discovered near Cooper Creek in the Eromanga Basin in 2007. After excavation, archaeologists removed the rocks that buried its bones. After 14 years of painstaking research and analysis, they found bones of the shoulder blades, limbs, and hips.

Depending on the length, the dinosaur could have weighed around 67 tons, as calculated by paleontologists who have discovered the remains. Cooper is the largest titanosaur in Australia, but not in the world. He wins the Patagotitan, whose remains have been found in South America.

In the find, paleontologists discovered crush marks on some of Cooper’s bones, suggesting that after his death he had been trampled on by other sauropods.