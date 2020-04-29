Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

As we told you a few hours ago, the developer DICE confirmed that it will stop working on updates with new content for Star Wars Battlefront II. The latest additions to the game will be available starting today, April 29, and will introduce highly iconic elements that will delight lovers of the classic and modern stages of the franchise.

Through the game’s official website, on behalf of the entire Star Wars Battlefront II team, Creative Director Dennis Brännvall thanked the players for their support throughout this time and confirmed that they will no longer release any more updates to content and took the opportunity to detail the latest, The Battle on Scarif, which is now available.

According to the developer, Age of Rebellion is coming to Supremacy and Instant Action modes, which means it will be available on Hoth, Tatooine, Yavin 4, Death Star II maps, apart from the map inspired by the Rogue One: A Star production. Wars Story, Scarif, as indicated by the title of the update.

Something you should know is that Age of Rebellion will have a few differences in gameplay, since it will not be possible to play the aerial phases. Due to this, only the ground battle phases can be played in this mode, although it will be possible to pilot starfighters in some locations.

In addition, it was confirmed that the option to play locally and cooperatively in Instant Action mode will be added. By selecting this option, the game will replace players with artificial intelligence.

Finally, by way of thanks for the support of all fans, it was revealed that several new looks will be added. For starters, users will be able to get Rey with his yellow lightsaber, Kylo Ren with his rebuilt mask and hood, and Emperor Palpatine in his latest outfit. In addition to this, there will be a new appearance for Darth Maul, its Old Master version, which is characterized by having regained mobility with prosthetic legs after the lethal battle against Obi-Wan Kenobi. Only a true exponent of the dark side will be able to obtain it, since it will be necessary to eliminate 5,000 enemies like Darth Maul.

But that’s not all, there is one last look for all those fans on the Jedi side, the version of Rey with the hood. To get it, the user will have to decipher “the mystery in Takodana”.

What will happen to Star Wars Battlefront II after the last content update?

Something you should know is that DICE will no longer add new content, neither gameplay nor cosmetic, but that does not mean that the online section of the game will stop working. The developer plans to continue supporting online games and assured that “servers, in-game challenges, recurring events, such as Double XP and more, will continue this rich and extensive Star Wars gaming experience in the future.”

We leave you with a trailer of the content of the latest update below.

Did you expect this news? Are you happy with all the post-launch content that was added to the title? Tell us in the comments.

Star Wars Battlefront II debuted in 2017 and is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can find more about him if you check his file or if you consult our written review.

