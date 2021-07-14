Cool off this summer

07/14/2021 at 3:15 PM CEST

When the temperatures start to rise, there is nothing better than take a good bath. And you don’t need to go far for it. One of the 14 municipal outdoor swimming pools located throughout the city can be a good option to take a dip.

Each summer, Barcelona starts the summer season opening the doors of its outdoor swimming pool facilities, which are currently full performance. Extensive opening hours, seven days a week, allow you to enjoy a bath or some time in the sun in facilities that offer all the comforts.

The municipal swimming pools They have different services depending on the installation: lawn area, hammocks, solarium area, different depths pool to enjoy with the smallest members of the house, Olympic measures if you prefer to swim … Check in each center everything that can be offered, with prices ranging between 6 and 16 euros approximately .