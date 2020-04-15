In the midst of the world health emergency due to the Coronavirus, all MMA fighters have searched for the best ways to stay in shape, inspiring a better lifestyle for sports fans.

This is the case of Brave CF, which has developed a series of digital campaigns to combat the sedentary in full humanitarian contingency.

Even lack of equipment is no impediment to staying fit during quarantine, as demonstrated by fighter Abdulah Al-Qahtani, who needed three car tires to make his own training gear.

The result is great, as shown by the same Arab fighter who is now 3-0 in his professional career.