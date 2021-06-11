Cool ideas to decorate with cacti

Whether real, paintings or ceramic ornaments, the exotic beauty of cacti has earned a unique place in decoration.

It’s been a while since Cactus went from being just that austere and unfriendly plant, to becoming a picturesque element that abounds in decoration of our homes.

The Cactus do not require much maintenance, so they are an excellent indoor plant, they only need a place with enough light and very little watering. In addition, there is a endless varieties, with the most diverse colors and shapes.

Because of their resistance, the cacti became a symbol of strength and protection; thanks to its longevity, it gives us feelings of stability and peace; additionally, they are said to be able to absorb bad energies.

But, for all those who want to enjoy the wild appeal of cacti, without having to be aware of their characteristic thorns, we have a lot of super creative decorative ideas for you.

Its unmistakable silhouette, beautiful shades of green and striking flowers make cacti a motif ideal for paintings and textiles, capable of transporting our imagination to distant desert paradises.

The small decorative objects such as vases, flowerpots, chandeliers, sculptures and ornaments in general, they are charming in their cactus versions.

We can also give it all the prominence in the room by getting large and unique pieces, which you can use as nice coat racks thanks to its arms.

The cactus figures are even divine when we apply them in the illumination.

Just as there are a lot of objects that you can buy, there are many that you can make yourself, do not miss the opportunity to have fun as a family creating your own DIY ornaments.

There are really a thousand different, easy and fun ways to use cacti to decorate your home, go for it!