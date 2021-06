@thetravelbobbers

Michael, Suzie, and their daughter Poppy (yes, #vanlife with a kid!) Just might convince you to find your own Volkswagen camper van to convert. These three aren’t on the road all year round, but whenever they get the chance, they’re exploring beautiful outdoor sites throughout the UK. Please appreciate “Poppy’s den,” a little nook they’ve outfitted just for the bb in what they’ve dubbed their “adventure bus.”