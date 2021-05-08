Cooks at Wendy’s charge just $ 8.30 / hour on average and report no paid vacations



Wendy’s general managers have the highest average hourly wage, which is $ 16.13 an hour.

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Wendy’s is one of the most famous hamburger chains in the country and has branches throughout the US, so many people, surely, have thought about working this company.

The fast food company says one of its attributes is that it values ​​authenticity and encourages its workers to be themselves in their work. It also states that offers many benefits such as flexible work hours, training programs, meal discounts and more.

In addition, in the company he says he values ​​diversity and inclusion. “What we strive to do is simple: create an environment in which everyone feels comfortable being who they are and empowered to contribute to a culture of fun and teamwork,” the company says on its job site, according to Mashed.

Despite all this, the company receives both negative and positive reviews from its employees. And it is that some workers have said that, although the other co-workers are good, they tend to stress themselves more during the peak hours of lunch and dinner. In addition, they have pointed out that they do not have paid vacation days for care workers or kitchen workers, only for managers.

When it comes to wages at Wendy’s, cooks are reportedly paid the lowest wage, earning an average of $ 8.30 an hour. The other team members, meanwhile, earn a slightly higher rate of $ 9.10 per hour. On the other hand, general managers have the highest average hourly wage, which is $ 16.13 an hour.

An important point is that many employees think that they can earn much more in the organization if they get promoted, but only 39% of the company’s staff members are satisfied with their current salary packages.

