Herbs often make a difference when you cook at home. Thyme, rosemary, parsley, basil, coriander, dill, mint … These plants give the dishes a smell and flavor that make them much more palatable. But one of the problems we encounter is its availability. Here we are going to tell you a few cooking tricks that will allow you to get more out of these products. Because, until now, or Well you are very organized and you know days in advance what dish you are going to prepare or it usually happens that you lack that ingredient that you need just when you are going to get down to work.

This is especially the case with aromatic herbs because, being plants uprooted from the earth, they do not last long in the state in which you need them, that is, green and with all their properties of smell and flavor. One of the clearest examples is that of parsley.How many times has the bunch of parsley that you took home ended up in the garbage in a few days? The answer is usually that many.

One of the mistakes that is usually made is to put those herbs in water trying to prolong their life as if they were still planted in the ground. After a maximum of two days the water begins to get dirty, the leaves lose their color and in one or two more days the inevitable process of putrefaction begins. What happens with parsley happens with the rest of these herbs so used in cooking. The solution to keep these fresh coolers at your disposal for longer is in the fridge.

To achieve this you have to follow these six simple steps:

one. First check that the leaves you have bought do not have bugs, something unusual in those that are bought in the supermarket but that can happen.

2. Once you have verified that they do not have aphids or any other type of bug, proceed to remove excess moisture with a damp paper. In case you have found any kind of insect, put them under the tap and then dry them completely with a cloth, but be careful not to break or crush them.

3. Remove only the longest stems and leave the rest so that they are better preserved.

4. Prepare an airtight container, preferably glass, and put two or three layers of absorbent paper on the bottom. The idea is to prevent moisture from accelerating the putrefaction process.

5. Close it tightly and place it in the middle or high part of the fridge, where it will keep perfectly and for several weeks, as long as the grass you have brought home is quality and fresh.

6. When you need them, take only the amount you are going to use, remove any excess dirt or dust they may have and the rest of the herbs you can save again.

Another option you have to give your herbs a longer journey is to use them to prepare flavored oils or vinegars. In this case, the most recommended herbs to combine with a good extra virgin olive oil are fennel, thyme, basil and bay leaf, which you can accompany with garlic or pepper. You just have to look for a glass bottle and throw the grass that you like the most. In the case of vinegar, it can be flavored with tarragon, rosemary, mint or thyme.