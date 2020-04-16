Very early today, the company that owns the IP Cooking Mama, Office Create, gave its explanation about the turbulent situation that Cooking Mama lives: Cookstar and accused Planet Entertainment, the distributor to which it granted the license, of breach of contract. The latter company today shared its reply, in which it assures that there is no alleged violation of the contract and that it is therefore within its rights to market the game.

Planet Entertainment shared a statement in which it exposes its version of what happened around the development of Cooking Mama: Cookstar and its eventful launch. According to the distributor, the accusations detailed by Office Create are not true, since the message reads that it presented a design for the game in 2019, which Office Create approved and that both Planet Entertainment and developer 1st Playable Productions followed. In addition, these companies complied with the observations, as they indicate that the Nintendo Switch game includes “several additional Office Create suggestions, which add value to the gameplay.”

Planet Entertainment assures that it did not breach its agreement with Office Create

According to the information, some “creative differences” between Office Create and Planet Entertainment began to appear near the end of the development process that were outside of the “contract and approved Game Design by Office Create”.

Something interesting is that Planet Entertainment points out that “there is no litigation or rule” that prevents you from distributing the game, but that the contract favors it and that you have every right to sell the title.

The distributor had continued the distribution of Cooking Mama: Cookstar physically through the official title store (no longer in stock at the time of writing). The digital version, on the other hand, stopped being marketed days ago. According to statements from a developer who worked on the game, this version quickly disappeared from the Nintendo eShop due to the influence of Office Create’s contacts with Nintendo.

The distributor did not speak about the PlayStation 4 version.

In case you do not know Cooking Mama: Cookstar, we inform you that it includes several interesting features that are new in the series, such as the Vegetarian and Potluck Party modes, as well as unicorn food.

Cooking Mama: Cookstar is now available on Nintendo Switch. The delivery for PlayStation 4 is expected to debut later, but today its fate seems uncertain. You can find more news related to the culinary franchise by visiting this page.

