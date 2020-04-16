Cooking Mama: Cookstar It is a game that is giving a lot to talk about lately and, unfortunately, it is not precisely thanks to the fact that it would be the return of one of the most beloved cooking titles sagas by the players. Although Office Create, the company that owns the franchise, issued a statement explaining the reasons why the game had been withdrawn and indicating that everything was due to a serious breach of the guidelines that had indicated to Planet entertainment, the company in charge of developing this title, it is now the latter company that has issued another statement in which they explain their version of what happened.

Planet Entertainment explains what happened with Cooking Mama: Cookstar

According to the statement of Planet entertainmentOffice Create approved a detailed design of Cooking Mama: Cookstar in 2019 and they simply followed exactly each and every guideline in this design, but creative differences emerged when the game was about to be completed. Thus, the developer indicates that they accepted their rights with the game, and therefore they launched it, since, according to their agreement with Office Create, they had the possibility to do so. Therefore, they would not have violated the signed contract in order to create this new title.

In this way, it is clear to us that both parties involved in this “controversy” of Cooking Mama: Cookstar indicate that they acted correctly, abiding by the conditions indicated in the agreement they signed before beginning development. Be that as it may, the truth is that players cannot currently enjoy a highly anticipated title, so the only thing we can do now is wait to see if both companies finally reach an agreement and this makes the title available to play it when we want, where we want and how we want.

