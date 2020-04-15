Last year many were the players who were overjoyed when it was announced that Cooking Mama: Cookstar would be the next game in this cooking saga, and that would Nintendo Switch, among other platforms. However, shortly after the launch, the title mysteriously disappeared from the different virtual stores, and although there were many rumors that circulated, we now know the official version, since Office Create, the company that owns this franchise, has issued a statement explaining what has happened so that it remove this new installment developed by the company Planet Entertainment.

Discussions, disagreements and others, that’s why Cooking Mama: Cookstar has withdrawn

The statement issued by Office Create explains exactly what has happened so that players cannot access Cooking Mama: Cookstar, and that is that Planet Entertainment released the game before it was authorized. As explained in the document, this did not meet the quality standards of Office Create, and although Planet Entertainment was informed of the existing defects (especially in the version of Playstation 4), the latter were not corrected at any time. and proceeded with the launch. Therefore, Office Create has terminated the license assigned to Planet Entertainment in regards to the Cooking Mama franchise. However, as of March 30, 2020, the day the termination was notified, Planet Entertainment was still selling and advertising this new title on its website, which is “a violation of the rights of Office Create”.

Therefore, it is clear to us that Cooking Mama: Cookstar will give a lot to talk about, but not precisely because of the game itself, but because of the situation of the company that owns the franchise and the company that no longer has the rights to develop a new installment.

