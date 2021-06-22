cook the tastiest dishes with these oil-free fryers

The new way of cooking comes to your home for less than you imagine.

Not everything was going to be deals on smartphones and smartwatches in the Amazon Prime Day. North Americans have an immense catalog in which we can find products of all kinds, such as these fryers that will allow you to cook the crunchiest foods without the need for oil.

Cook in a simple and healthy way, you will enjoy crunchy and tasty dishes, but you will save unnecessary fats. We tell you its main characteristics. By the way, you don’t want to miss out on any of the best deals, the smartest thing to do is join our bargain channel.

The COSORI device arrives with a large capacity basket, 5.5 liters, you will not have space problems. Thanks to its hot air system, which always travels in circles at a controlled temperature, you will find the doneness of all your dishes right. The fries will be crispy and the chicken thighs will be juicy.. It incorporates a touch screen with which to navigate between 11 pre-programmed settings.

This fryer uses the principle of Maillard reaction, ensuring a crunchy topping and maximum flavor in your food. It only takes 2 to 5 minutes for the dishes to be perfect. It also has a 5.5 liter capacity and an LED screen has 7 preset programs.

The Muzili oil-free fryer is made of a material that will resist heat without problems, with a thick coating and reinforced screws. Adopt fast air circulation technology, with a temperature that ranges between 80º and 200º it will make all your dishes crunchy.

Don’t miss out on other interesting offers …

Charging …

READ ALSO

Amazon Prime Day 2021: the most outstanding offers of the first day are here and you cannot miss them

Related topics: Offers, Technology

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

Join our bargains channel @ chollosandro4all Join