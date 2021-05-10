Cook rich and effortless with one of the best kitchen robots

Tips for choosing the best food processor

If you really want to get one of these machines, you should know that it will not be an easy task to find the ideal model. But to speed up the process, here are the main characteristics that you should evaluate to buy the best kitchen robot From the market:

Power. The power of the food processor will indicate its ability to chop, beat and, ultimately, process any food. A power among the 400W and 600W should be enough for domestic use, although there are also models that can reach up to 2000W.

Ability. Depending on the amount of food you usually cook, you will need a kitchen robot of greater or lesser capacity. To give you an idea, with a machine 3 liter capacity, you can prepare meals for about 6 people.

Kind. We must tell you that not all kitchen machines are the same. They are all used to process food, of course, but our machine may be more focused on whipping, liquefying, kneading or even to prepare stews or sauces. There are also models that are heated with a electric resistance, while others work by induction.

Connectivity Today, most kitchen machines have connectivity options through Wifi or Bluetooth. In this way, we can program it from a distance, through our mobile phone.

Modes. If these appliances succeed for something, it is because of their wide variety of modes and functions. At the end of the day, it is a characteristic that will allow us to delegate the greatest number of tasks of the kitchen.

Accessories. The good thing about these kitchen machines is that we can add a wide variety of accessories. Since spatulas, blades or bathroom scales until steamers or glasses gauges. In this way, there will be no elaboration that resists us.

Price. As with everything, the more we demand of our kitchen robot, the greater investment we will have to make. If you ask us, We recommend scratching your pocket a little more, because you will appreciate it in time.

What is really a food processor?

The truth is that kitchen robots are household appliances that have several decades of history. Since the first model for domestic use presented by Thermomix in the year 72, technological advances have turned them into true precision machines, capable of peeling, cutting, whipping, or stewing all kinds of food, saving us all kinds of efforts.

Its Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity allow us schedule any process from a distance, so we won’t even have to be at home to make them work. Therefore, these devices are designed for those who, due to work or other obligations, find it difficult to find time to dedicate to the kitchen.

Main functions of a kitchen robot

The possibilities of a kitchen robot they are practically endless. After all, they are machines designed to do all the work for us. To give you an idea, here are a few typical functions of these appliances:

Weigh. If you want your elaborations to be as precise as possible, the weighing machine that incorporate these devices will be very useful.

Steam. Ideal for especially healthy recipes, as they hardly need fat in their preparation.

Knead. For those who want to prepare bread, empanadas or pizzas, the dough mixer function will be your best ally.

Emulsify. In order to Mayonnaise and others dressings of the style, the kitchen robot will emulsify all kinds of sauces for us.

Cut up. And is that you won’t even have to use a knife so that the machine cooks for us.

Mix. This function will be perfect for sauces Y soups, both hot and cold. That is to say: it will not cost you to prepare vegetable creams, gazpachos neither salmorejos.

Food processor vs programmable pot

Although they may seem the same, a programmable pot and a kitchen robot They are not the same thing. The first is more focused on those users who do not want to cook and do not intend to learn. That is, a device in which we will put the food so that it does all the work for us.

However, kitchen machines – which can also do everything for us – will be the best choice for those kitchens that need help chopping, chopping, and blending the different foods and preparations that you will need to put together your recipes.