What better weekend dinner than a rich and original pizza ?, but instead of using the oven, we use our best friend: the frying pan. Look how easy the following recipe is, with a great result for family or friends.

June 20, 20208: 54 AM

Do you feel like cooking something tasty, but the clock is ticking? We present you a simple, well-known option that you will love the way you prepare it: pizza in the pan. That’s right: we say bye to the oven.

The same pays for 6 people (approximately). In 45 minutes, you will have it ready for you, your family or friends and you will see that you will not regret the result. It’s a delight! Write down the ingredients and get your hands on the dough.

Pizza in a pan, a quick and simple recipe for the weekend.

Ingredients:

For the pizza dough:

2 cups of wheat flour (280 grams) ½ cup of lukewarm water ¼ tablespoon of salt 1 tablespoon of sugar 7 grams of yeast 1 tablespoon of oil

For the sauce and filling:

400 milliliters of tomato sauce 1 piece of onion 3 basil leaves 1 pinch of garlic salt 400 grams of mozarella cheese 4 slices of turkey ham ¼ piece of red pepper ¼ piece of yellow pepper ¼ piece of orange pepper The majestic result of a rich and easy pan pizza.

Process:

We are going to start our preparation of this pizza without oven by placing the sugar, yeast and warm water in a deep bowl, we move to incorporate these ingredients very well. Once the first ingredients are well diluted we add the salt and oil, again we move very well to integrate everything perfectly. Now we take a cup of the wheat flour and add it to the ingredients already incorporated into the bowl. With the help of a spoon or some wooden or metal stick we are going to integrate the flour with the other ingredients, we will notice that little by little a kind of dough begins to form, then little by little we are going to add the second cup of flour so far in which we have a pizza dough that no longer adheres to our hands. With this dough we form a ball, in another bowl we will spread a little oil and place our pizza dough ball on it, we also put a little oil on the dough. Once this is done, we cover the bowl with a bit of self-adhesive plastic and let our dough rest for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, on the other hand we are going to slice a piece of onion which we will place in a frying pan with a little oil previously heated, let it fry until it is transparent and then add the tomato sauce. We slice the basil leaves and add them to the sauce, which we let it season for approximately 10 minutes over medium heat. Once ready, remove from the heat and reserve a moment. This will be the sauce of our homemade pizza in a pan. After the resting time, we take our pizza dough in a pan, which we will see that it has increased a little in size and with the help of a roller we will spread it on a flat surface. Already spread the pizza dough without oven, we place it on a frying pan, to which before placing it on it we add two shots of spray oil and a little garlic salt, this so that when placing the dough it is impregnated with the salt of Garlic and pan-fried homemade pizza taste better. When placing the dough on the pan, it should be at a low flame, so we let the pizza cook in a pan for approximately 10 minutes. After 10 minutes we add the tomato sauce spreading all over the surface. Later we add the grated mozzarella cheese for all the pizza without oven, we also spread the ham and peppers all over the surface, we put the lid on the pan and let it cook for another 10 minutes (This is where you play with your creativity and place it the ingredients that you like the most) After this time we remove from the heat, and voila!