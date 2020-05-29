Gathering around a barbecue with family or friends is one of the great pleasures of summer. Although due to the coronavirus crisis, precautions must now be taken when holding small meetings, getting one for the garden or terrace can be an option to value in the hot months. For this reason, in EL PAÍS Escaparate we have tried to find a portable grill that combines quality and price.

This model is the best-selling product on Amazon in the category of smokers and It has a rating of 4 stars out of 5. It is a classic and professional style charcoal barbecue / grill with excellent features. It is equipped with wheels to be able to move it easily and it has a thermometer to always guarantee the best cooking point.

Buy for € 164.79 on Amazon

Hinged side shelf, ash drawer and built-in bottle opener

In black, this barbecue made of steel –coated with powder, chrome and plastic– is perfect for outdoor evenings cooking meat, vegetables or fish. It has a large surface to smoke food (55 x 36 centimeters) and a drawer to clean the ashes quickly and safely. The upper lid allows you to keep warm and, through a crank, you can gradually adjust the charcoal tray to adjust the intensity at which food is prepared. Further, the temperature can also be controlled thanks to a thermometer which includes at the top.

This model incorporates several extras to facilitate the cooking experience such as the storage rack at the bottom, the four hooks to hang kitchen utensils and keep them close at hand, or the removable side tray (44 x 30 centimeters) for depositing dishes. It also has an integrated bottle opener.

Its total dimensions are 115 centimeters long, 65 centimeters wide and 107 centimeters high. It weighs about 25 kilos, but It has wheels to transport it and move it comfortably within the garden or terrace.

On the Amazon bestseller list

The barbecue, in addition to being one of the best sellers on this e-commerce platform, registers more than 550 reviews and an average rating of 4 stars out of 5. The most common comments have to do with the assembly, which must be undertaken by users at home, and the extra features it offers.

Enrique, for example, recommends it to get started in the world of barbecues: “Perfect for introducing yourself to the world of smoking, good value for money. It is not difficult to mount, it takes a while (…) ”, he points out.

Alberto, for his part, explains his experience with her: “A very complete barbecue, with all kinds of details that make it very useful to cook and place trays, tongs, etc. It even has a built-in bottle opener. The assembly requires some time and a good look at how everything is going, but once assembled, it is great ”.

