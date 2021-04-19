Convincing the French and German clubs, the next Superliga challenge next Superliga challenge

04/19/2021

On at 19:20 CEST

After midnight the bomb was dropped. Twelve European clubs needed a single statement to make shake the foundations of the football structure. After the roar caused by the four syllables – for some exciting, for others painful – that make up the word Super League, reactions, approvals, protests, threats, jokes. Noise. Noisy. And doubts, of course. Many doubts around a project in which several people have been secretly working for years and that since yesterday, like it or not, is already a reality. Soccer is just one step away from experiencing one of the most momentous changes in its history.

Sources close to the founding members of the competition explain that in no case has it been intended to launch an ordeal or a threat to the governing bodies of European football. There are 12 clubs that have created a tournament and want to play it as soon as possible. Contrary to what is thought from different environments, the founding teams of the Superliga have not taken this step to negotiate an improvement in the economic conditions of their participation in the Champions League. They want higher quality matches and more income capable of sustaining the entire football pyramid, from the top to the bottom. They agree to dialogue with UEFA, the leagues and the national federations, but only to find the best solutions for football problems in general and with the fit of their championship on the calendar as a non-negotiable starting point for the talks. They assure that they are not going against anyone. And that there is no going back. Two of his clubs have already left the ECA.

The great challenge of the Super League, without a doubt, will be to prevent national competitions from being greatly affected by its appearance. The new tournament has ruled out the possibility of playing on weekends to ‘protect’ them. As SPORT has learned regarding the solidarity fund of 10,000 million euros potentially destined to the rest of professional, amateur, women’s and training football, From the founding members, it is estimated that an amount of money will be distributed two and a half times greater than that currently distributed by UEFA. In addition, sources from the championship point out that this figure will not be fixed, but as a percentage: if the Super League grows, the entire football pyramid will do so. They promise that all these operations will be done transparently.

A firm plan despite threats from UEFA

The clubs that have already approved to join the project are optimistic about conversations with players who have already been intimidated by UEFA. They are unable to imagine a World Cup or a European Championship without the best footballers, something that would not be good for absolutely anyone. The next step for the Superliga is to persuade big clubs that have not yet gotten involved like PSG or Bayern. The idea is to have a hybrid competition format with 15 fixed founding teams (three missing) and five seats (that is, a quarter of the total) open to sporting merit, with the classification system yet to be defined. The intention of the organizers is that at least two clubs from Ligue 1 and another two from the Bundesliga participate each year in the competition, either as promoters or as ‘guests’ for good performance.

Getting the ‘yes’ from the French and Germans is the next objective of some founding members of the Superliga that remain firm with their ideas despite the pressure and threats they have received since they made their intentions public. A war has begun that promises to be prolonged in continental football and whose resolution will be decisive for the evolution of the beautiful game.