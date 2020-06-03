World leaders and Pope Francis today deplored the crime of George Floyd at the hands of a policeman in the United States, who has sparked protests in that and other countries and calls to end police brutality and injustice against African-Americans.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Floyd’s death, suffocated by a white police officer who rested his knee on his neck and was videotaped, was “inexcusable” and that he understood the reason for the protests that have been shaking for days. United States.

The spokesman for the German head of government, Angela Merkel, said that the death was “terrible and avoidable”, and the Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said that what the white police did with Floyd is the same as the United States has done. made with the world with its invasions and aggressions.

From the Vatican, Pope Francis said that he cannot “tolerate or close his eyes to any kind of racism or exclusion” and that he was concerned and hurt by social unrest in the United States.

In France, meanwhile, the government called for calm after a night of violent protests in Paris over the death of a black French citizen in prison and asked not to compare the case with that of Floyd, whose cause was also raised by Parisian protesters. .

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, expressed his concern that the response of the United States authorities to the protesters’ claims has been “so authoritarian” and expressed his solidarity for those who protest.

In his first public comments on the chaos in the United States, Johnson said in the British Parliament that “what happened in the United States was appalling, it was inexcusable; we all saw it on our screens and I fully understand the people’s right to protest”.

He added that the protests in the United States, which included looting, fire and clashes with the police and are the largest in 50 years, should be carried out “in a legal and reasonable manner,” the BBC reported.

As Johnson spoke, hundreds of protesters gathered in Hyde Park, one of London’s leading parks, today for the second UK protest in a few days over the Floyd crime on May 25 in the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Similar protests took place over the weekend in Berlin.

“We stand alongside all those around the world who are shocked and appalled at the way George Floyd lost his life,” organizers of the Hyde Park protests said, the second in a few days in London after another last Sunday. .

In South Africa, Chancellor Naledi Pandor called on US police forces to exercise “utmost restraint” in her response to protests by Floyd, 46, with the daughter of six.

Just as the United States supported South Africa in its fight against apartheid, “South Africa also supports calls for practical action to address deficiencies highlighted by protesters,” he said.

In Iran, an enemy country to the United States, Khamenei said Floyd’s death shows the double standard of the United States, where “they kill people in a public crime and offer no apology, while proclaiming about human rights.”.

“This is nothing new, it is the American nature. This is what the Americans have been doing to the entire world. It is the same thing that Washington has been doing against the whole world. It did the same thing in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Vietnam and many other countries, “he added.

In France, protesters clashed with police last night during a massive protest north of Paris after the results of the autopsy of another black man, Adama Traore, died in a police station in 2016.

Some of the 20,000 protesters threw stones and other objects at the police, who responded with gases and rubber bullets and who today announced 20 arrests in the protests, which the Justice had prohibited to avoid contagion of coronavirus.

Some protesters carried signs supporting Floyd, but most demanded justice for Traore, a 24-year-old man who was reduced to the ground with a police technique that, according to the family, killed him hours later in a police station north of Paris.

This hypothesis was not confirmed by the expert opinions of the justice, but the family’s lawyers presented yesterday the conclusions of a new medical report carried out on the margins of the judicial procedure and that maintains that the harshness of the arrest caused his death.

Today, the government spokeswoman for Emmanuel Macron asked not to compare Traore’s case with that of Floyd, said that in France there is “no instituted state violence” and that there is a judicial investigation in progress.

“The situation of the two countries is not comparable neither because of their history nor because of the organization of society. I urge that this issue be treated with great caution,” said spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye.

