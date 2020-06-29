Ubuntu releases a new version every 6 months: those for the months of April of the even years are LTS (long-term support), the rest are only supported for 9 months. This means that Canonical only provides you with security updates for the duration of each version, and that major updates have to wait for next release.

But, what if Ubuntu did not have versions (19.10, 20.04, etc) but had a continuous update development model, in which each component of the system is updated as it is ready to install in our equipment?

This is what is known as a ‘rolling release’ model: a model to which distributions such as Arch Linux, Kali Linux, Gentoo and many others adhere, but that Ubuntu users couldn’t enjoy … until now.

Who should try Rolling Rhino?

Martin Winpress, leader of the Ubuntu desktop development team, today introduced a simple tool created by him and named Rolling Rhino for convert this distribution (and any of its officially endorsed ‘flavors’ such as Lubuntu, Xubuntu, Kubuntu, etc) in a rolling release system.

Updates would happen through a daily build or ‘daily build’ of the system, using the versions of the distribution development channel (that is, unstable).

But this operation is not without risks, and we do not say it solely because Rolling Rhino does not have official support on the part of Canonical; as Winpress himself explains,

“If you use Rolling Rhino to switch to the development channel, you take over the support of your system, including the migration of your PPAs, the cleaning of obsolete / orphaned packages and the active participation in any problem solving process.”

Wimpress itself makes it clear that we are not, therefore, facing a product aimed at the typical Ubuntu user Nor for something that we can use on servers, but its audience are developers and system administrators who want to contribute to the development of the distribution.

In fact, just to be able to install Rolling Rhino, you must have an Ubuntu system installed from a Daily Build, and then execute the following steps:

git clone https://github.com/wimpysworld/rolling-rhino.git cd rolling-rhino ./rolling-rhino

