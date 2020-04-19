Despite the fact that the ATP and WTA circuit will be stopped, at least, until July 13, the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar and the Association of Professional Tennis Players are already planning a highly competitive campus so that a large number of tennis players, both from the men’s circuit and from the WTA, can use and reside in the facilities owned by the Balearic tennis player.

Depending on the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic, the Manacor academy could become a “campus for top-level players to reside, train and compete with each other playing matches that will be televised“the RNA Academy said in a statement.

“In recent weeks we have made our facilities available to the President of the ATP, Andrea Gaudenzi, with the aim of making the Academy a possible venue for holding gatherings, “he said. Carlos Costa, head of Business Development at said Academy and manager of Rafa Nadal.

“The ATP liked the idea very much and they are studying and evaluating formulas to carry it out in the coming months once the ideal circumstances are in place, the global situation allows it and the ATP knows clearly the plans of its calendar, “he also stressed.

COMPETING WILL HELP MAINTAIN LEVEL

In the official statement, there are also statements from himself Rafa. “If in the coming months the Academy can serve to help other professional players, I am delighted that they can come to train and also to compete. Although we did not have any upcoming tournaments, I think that we will compete against each other will help us maintain the level for when the circuit resumes“

“The breadth of the facilities would also make it possible, if necessary, to organize logistics respecting all sanitary and social distancing protocols,” he settled. Coast, since the academy with 19 fast tracks, seven clay courts and an indoor track.

