To achieve this, we will have to use a program that incorporates technology OCR, known in Spanish as ROC or Optical character recognition. It is a process by which, from a digitized text, PDF or image, it is possible to identify each of the characters so that they can be edited. In this way, thanks to OCR programs it is possible to transcribe a complete document or extract the text in image from any photo.

In many cases, these types of programs are usually paid, but the truth is that there are certain applications that have these capabilities and that it is even possible that we already use them, while there are others that allow us to carry out this type of task from the browser itself. free of charge, without facilities.

Convert PDF or text image to editable document

Google Drive

Google Drive is a free tool that all users who have a Google account can use and that does not require installation, since we can use it directly from our browser. Now, despite being one of the most widely used cloud storage services, it has the ability to convert a PDF or text image into an editable document. For this, these are the steps we must follow:

We are going to Google Drive from our web browser. We drag or upload the file we want to convert to our unit. Once there, we select it and click on it with the right mouse button to select the option Open with> Google Documents.

Automatically, the scanning the PDF or image and in a few seconds it will offer us the result of the converted editable document. Now we will have the PDF or text image in a editable document that we can modify or download to our disk to use it without connection.

Online tools

Although Google Drive is a tool that we can use from our browser, the truth is that it requires that we have a Google account. However, we can find other free online OCR tools that do not require an account. This is the case of OnlineOCR.net, an online OCR software that allows us to convert PDF or text images to an easily editable document. For it:

We go to onlineocr.net from our browser. We upload the file that we want to convert. Accepts numerous formats such as PDF, JPG, BMP, TIFF, GIF.

Next we have to indicate the language in which the text of the file to convert is. We choose the output format, Word, Excel or plain text.

Click on Turn into. In a few moments we will see the option to download the result file in the chosen format.

If everything went well, we will have our PDF or image converted into a Word, plain text file or fully editable Excel in which we can change the text or add new.

If what we have is a PDF and we want it to be editable, another of the free online OCR tools that we can use are sodapdf or pdffiller. Two free online tools that work very well to convert PDF to editable document, but that will not help us if what we want is to convert a text image to editable. In the latter case, the use of OnlineOCR.net is still recommended.

Convert PDF or image to editable text on mobile

In addition to Google Drive or the online tools mentioned above, which we can also use from our mobile phones, we can also find specially developed apps to convert text or PDF images to a document. In this way, it is probably much more comfortable to carry out the process from our smartphone.

In the case of the Google environment, Text scanner [OCR] It is one of the most popular and best-rated applications by users themselves, as it has a 4.5-star rating on Google Play with more than 100,000 ratings. So much so, that for many it is the best OCR text scanner app for Android.

Among all its features, we must highlight its great reading speed and precision, the ability to accept photos from our gallery, it is compatible with more than 50 languages, it also supports freehand writing, etc.

For the Apple environment we find a very similar app with practically the same name, Text Scanner (OCR). It is an OCR app capable of recognizing the text of an image with great precision from the iPhone. It offers support for more than 90 languages, allows the scanning of multiple images, offers the option of copying the text displayed on the screen from a capture, scan history, etc. Download Text Scanner (OCR) for iOS.