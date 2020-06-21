A youtuber turns his old Sony Xperia Z5 Premium 2015 into an amazing fully functional 4K projector.

Many users end up storing their old phones in a drawer when they buy a new one. To prevent them from getting locked up and picking up dust, there are different ways to give a new life to an old mobile, for example, turn it into a surveillance camera. But a well-known youtuber has gone a step further in the art of giving another life to an old smartphone, since it has built an amazing 4K projector using an old Sony mobile.

YouTube channel DIY Perks has uploaded a video showing how he managed to build an amazing 4K projector using his old Sony smartphone, specifically a Sony Xperia Z5 Premium 2015. A smartphone that stands out for incorporating a 5.5-inch LCD screen with 4K resolution, reaching the 806 pixels per inch. To build this curious projector, the youtuber had to go through a series of steps.

In order for Sony’s old smartphone to function as a projector, this well-known youtuber had to replace the battery with a permanent power source and connect the USB port of the Sony smartphone to a base so that it can be controlled using an external keyboard and mouse. In addition, it should be noted that, thanks to the USB on-the-go support, it is also possible add USB sticks to the device to play videos.

An old Sony Xperia Z5 Premium 2015 that is now an amazing 4K projector

In the video you can see the entire transformation process in full, like the Sony smartphone is upright in the projector casewhile the screen is lying down. In the same way, the display backlight has been turned off and removed to make it possible let the light through. Of course, it should be noted that the projector does not look as bright as the screen still does not let all the light through.

Among its features, this curious and amazing projector also uses 100W LED light as source and some rare plastic lenses for this type of project; in addition to having a mirror in the upper area to elevate the image and that allows the projection of light horizontally. Without a doubt, it is a good way to bring an old phone to life, but it is also a somewhat complicated project to achieve.

