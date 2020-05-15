Reducing the weight of a video can be useful in case we want to transport it or store it on a device without taking up so much space. But we can not always reduce weight without losing quality and today we review how to do it, how to reduce the weight of 4K video while maintaining its quality for what you want and need. There is not only one program with which you can compress 4K videos instead you will find some compression software. Of course, some are paid. The first thing you will have to have, as we say, is a computer capable of supporting this software to work normally. And once you have it, you just have to follow the process that the program indicates and have the converted video.

Although there are many programs that allow you to compress videos or convert them to another format, even in mobile applications, not all of them work with a 4K UHD format And the latter will be somewhat more complicated. With WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe you will be able to work perfectly with 4K UHD formats in case you need it but we also leave you other options of better programs to convert or compress 4K videos.

WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe

You can download the free WinX HD video Converter Deluxe software and it allows you to convert 4K and 8K files into other lighter formats. It’s one of the best ways to reduce or convert 4K UHD videos, hands down. Another advantage is that it does it in a minimum time so you won’t have to wait too long. You can download it at no cost and it allows you to control videos with 4K resolution but also other formats. It is an all-in-one software because you can convert but also compress and also even You can download from YouTube.

In this case, we have over 370 built-in audio and video codecs and up to 420 output profiles for devices if you want your video to be compatible with any specific device, from mobile phones to players, etc.

Once you have installed WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe on your computer you can upload videos from your PC or access YouTube and copy the address of the video you want to upload directly from the Google service. When you have chosen the video, yours or the Internet, you can choose the resolution you want to have and the file format you want to achieve when the process ends. It will also allow you to choose a different image ratio than the original, depending on whether you want to adapt it or not. When you have chosen all the parameters, the conversion process will begin on your computer and you will have to wait for it to complete.

When the video process is complete, you can transport or transfer it to the device you want. It will be easier to have it on an external hard drive, save it in the internal memory of your mobile phone or on a USB flash drive.

Other programs to convert or compress 4K

Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate

This program allows us to convert or compress 4K video but not 4K UHD. In this case, it is a software that you can install for videos or for Mac and allows convert 4K video into common formats like MOV, AVI, Mp4 or other available formats. In addition, beyond converting or compressing the format, you can use the different tools of the service to edit a video, cut it, add watermarks or effects, melt, rotate or anything else you need. Another advantage is that the videos can export from computer or YouTube and that you can convert them to formats that are compatible with tablets, televisions or mobile phones so that you can play them without any problem.

OpenShot Video Editor

OpenShot Video Editor is a free and open source program and multiplatform that you can install on your computer at no cost. What this program allows is to reduce the size of all the videos without having to have knowledge of video editing. In this case, you can compress or transform 4K videos in another format. You just have to download the software, open it and export the video you want. Once you have the video you can start the process and get it compressed to use it when you want and where you want or transfer it to other devices if necessary.

HitFilm Express

HitFilm Express is a program that not only allows you to compress but is also a full video editor with which you can assemble all kinds of creations for free. You can have a complete video edition both professionally and personally and it has over 400 effects and templates, Free tutorials and is available for Windows and Mac. Beyond being able to edit the videos, you will be able to compress videos in 4K and reduce the size. The procedure is the same: you have to load the content from your computer and you do not need to edit it to compress. Once you upload the content to the program, you can directly export it and specify the output parameters and resolution. This way you will be able to compress a 4K video without complications and in a short time.

Acrok Video Converter Ultimate

This application allowsand convert 4K videos to formats like AVI, MOV, WMV or other more specific encoding formats. You can work with vivid and 4K files, not 4K UDH, to convert them or to enjoy functions like adding subtitles, retouching, cropping, putting watermarks. It is not the most complete video editor you can find and it is not intended as such, but it is a good free converter that you can download and that has a very fast conversion speed and promises to be 10 times faster than other similar programs.

Movavi

Another of the best 4K video converters is Movavi Video Converter, a tool that allows us to work with 4K content and that is available for both Windows and Mac. Also has a free version that you can use or you can pay for the paid version if you want more features. It converts quickly, compresses without loss of quality and is very easy to use.

The operation of Movavi is very simple: install the program, press in “Add media” and click on “Add video”. Once here you can add the file you want to convert, to edit it or to change the format. One of the advantages of Movavi is that it is capable of detecting what format is determined for the device you want and thus make the process easy. Choose the compression rate, control the size and start the process to save it