When the ball rolls again on Brazilian lawns, Vasco should have an internal reinforcement: Bruno César, removed from work with the main squad since the first activities of the year, should be reinstated. Conversations for this are evolving, as reported on Monday by the column “Futebol, coisa & tal”, by Jornal Extra.

Bruno César arrived at Vasco as the great signing for last season (Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco)

O THROW! he had already talked about the concrete possibility of the 31-year-old being used by coach Ramon Menezes at the beginning of the post-pandemic work on COVID-19. The negotiation for the return of the sock to the technical plans includes time of bond – currently until the end of this 2020 and renegotiation of amounts due.

In theory, what Vasco owes to players for 2019 is for image rights, paid to the part of the squad whose salary is higher. Bruno is part of this group. There was already a first attempt at negotiation, accepted by Cláudio Winck (at the time also retired) in early March, but rejected by Bruno César.

Time has passed, the scenario has changed, the club’s debts to the squad have been minimized, but there is still no prospect of full settlement. On the other hand, Bruno also remained on the sidelines despite the low performance of the team, which culminated in the dismissal of Abel Braga. Technically, the internal assessment is that it can be useful to the team.

Hired as the big name for last season, Bruno César played 30 matches, scored four goals, but was not part of the team that had more success with the then cross-Maltese coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo. At the beginning of this year’s pre-season, he, Winck and Rafael Galhardo were told they were off the charts.

