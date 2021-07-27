Conversations between Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors with two clear protagonists

Two of the teams that have entered the most conversations in recent days in search of a possible transfer that directly affects some of the protagonists of both teams are Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors. The preseason will feature many air changes, and one of the most interesting could be the one involving Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro.

While those of Florida want to add the veteran point guard, in the Canadian entity they rub their hands with the possibility of adding one of the most special talents in the league. For now, the Heat are not accepting the departure of their young guard, but if they want Lowry in their ranks they will have to. Will they be able to reach that long-awaited agreement?