Conversational commerce channels will grow 590% in 2025 | News | Communications

Conversational commerce channels will grow 590% in 2025.

A new Juniper Research study reveals that total spending on conversational commerce channels will reach $ 290 billion in 2025; going from 41,000 million in 2021. This represents a 590% increase over the next four years. The consultancy predicts that communications platforms that provide the connection between brands and end users will be crucial in increasing the adoption of conversational commerce channels.

The report, Conversational Commerce: Market Outlook, Emerging Opportunities & Forecasts 2021-2025 Report, highlights that the ability to offer conversational commerce as a component of an omnichannel retail strategy will increase trust among retailers. This allows these retailers to expand their reach, while allowing support in more established commercial channels. Conversational commerce leverages artificial intelligence to automate transactions and payments through channels that include chatbots, messaging and digital voice assistants.

The role of chatbot China, Japan and South Korea will account for more than 90% of chatbot spending by 2025.

Research predicts that three countries would account for more than 90% of chatbot spending by 2025:

1. China

2. Japan

3. South Korea

Popular messaging apps in these countries, such as WeChat, LINE and Kakao Talk, have established chatbot ecosystems in which retailers play an important role in developing chatbot functionality and conversational commerce.

The report urges emerging channels to emulate chatbot ecosystems in these countries. To maximize the potential of other avenues of conversational commerce, such as voice trading and the RCS messaging, recommends that retailers and communications platforms explore the possibility of a revenue sharing model, in which a small proportion of the transaction value is paid to the service provider.

Regarding these findings, research author Sam Barker commented: “Revenue sharing models will allow conversational commerce channels to monetize their services by imposing costs on brands and companies, rather than on end users themselves. This income can be used to improve commercial channels and generate more investment by brands and companies. “