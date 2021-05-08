Controversy with the movie Black Adam (2022)

Controversy has been generated because they have changed the race to one of the characters in the movie Black Adam starring the actor Dwayne Johnson.

They are currently shooting Black adam, where Dwayne johnson will play the antihero of Dc comics, but also the actress Quintessa swindell will be to Cyclone, the granddaughter of Red Tornado. The character can create powerful gusts of wind and is known to manipulate sound waves, and is a member of the Justice Society of America. Since it was learned that the actress would be in charge of giving life to Cyclone, there are fans who have protested that her race has been changed.

In a recent interview, the actress Quintessa swindell He spoke about his role in Black Adam and about the reaction of fans to his signing:

“I don’t pay much attention to haters. It’s 2021. I’m tired. I really didn’t have an opinion on it. My goal is to learn all I can about the character and do him justice… There are so many elements of Cyclone that are so fascinating and so different from many other superheroes that I have seen. “

He also praised the film’s director, Jaume Collet-Serra, as well as Warner Bros for allowing them to create a truly compelling performance:

“And our Black Adam director has been the most amazing director to work with, aside from a studio, honestly. They’ve given a lot of leniency about the character and how the character is portrayed, and it’s really, really beautiful because I try to do as much research as possible. “

She sure they found a lot of freedom when playing a DC Comics character that might not have the recognition of others like Batman or Superman:

“It just doesn’t seem like, you know, the freedom to actually create the character is really given, especially if the character has such a great legacy. I think Cyclone is kind of a little-known character… There’s a lot of room to figure it out and put things together that weren’t necessarily rebuilt in the comics. “

Black Adam will premiere on July 29, 2022.