Controversy with Rafa Nadal for celebrating the Villarreal title: “He won and I’m glad”

Rafael Nadal he has been, much to his regret, at the center of the controversy because of a few words of celebration of the Europa League title by Villarreal. The Mallorcan has been happy with the success of a Spanish team, although apparently in Mallorca he has not finished sitting well with his followers.

In fact, many criticize him for not having the same gesture when Mallorca certified his promotion a few weeks ago. “Congratulations to Villarreal and all his followers for the title in the Europa League. Very happy! You deserve it! ”, Said Rafa Nadal after those of Unai emery beat Manchester United in an agonizing penalty shootout to clinch the European title.

The criticisms did not keep us waiting on social networks, so Rafael himself had to intervene with an explanation. ”Sometimes there are things that are not necessary or made public, they are taken for granted. My uncle Miguel Ángel played for Mallorca and I have lived, encouraged and vibrated as a Mallorca supporter in good times and bad ”, the one from Manacor began to write.

“The Villarreal? Rivalries anchored in the past make no sense to me. A Spanish team won and I am happy about it ”, he continued explaining Rafa Nothingl. “By the way, this is the video that I sent from Rome to the coach of Mallorca to support the players. I think it was shown in the dressing room before the game ”, he concluded by attaching the images in which he wished all the luck in the world to the Balearic squad.