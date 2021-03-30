Controversy with Nike, Lil Nas X hits with his new music video | INSTAGRAM

The famous American musician Lil Nas X, it’s premiering new music video And he has earned being on everyone’s lips, both because of his controversy with Nike and because he drew total attention because he gave a 180 degree turn to his previously outstanding style, since he left horseback riding behind to enter another world , totally different.

Impressing fans in the most iconic way possible, the singer has just premiered his new piece of music, under the name “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, where an unknown kingdom that has a lot of mythological fantasy is explored, somewhere in Eden.

As if that were not enough, the video clip itself is totally fantastic, and it’s full of visual effects extremely fabulous that have caught the attention of spectators, we even dare to say that it is his best creation of audiovisual entertainment that he has released, until today.

You may also be interested: “I like everything”, Demi Lovato reveals her surprising preferences

One of the most instigating things in the clip is the “save a horse, ride a demon” scene, in which Lucifer himself is on his throne and Nas, who comes down to that kingdom by means of a pole dance tube. , he leads the devil with a purely carnal dance before giving him his punishment and robbing him of his place.

It is necessary to mention that, when the aforementioned and surreal video, the rapper posted a letter through his social networks to his 14-year-old self, explaining the reasons why he is taking further directions.

In the letter he addresses himself by his real name, Huntsman, to explain why he is going out and taking these directions, he even published a meme about it himself.

“Dear Montero, 14 years old, I wrote a song with our name, it is about a boy I met last summer. I know we promised never to come out publicly, I know we promised never to be “that” kind of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open the doors for many other queer people to simply exist, ”the emotional writing begins.

“You will see that this scares me very much, people will get angry, they will say that I am promoting an agenda. But the truth is that I am. The agenda to make people stay out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future. – LNX ”, Lil Nas X finished, leaving his followers stunned.

“Dorothy, I think we are no longer in Old Town Road“As the saying goes. Lil Nas X is turning to the dark side, but very instigating, in this way the singer leaves the world of horseback riding on the road for a road to hell in” Montero (Call Me By Your Yam)”.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

The lyrics themselves tell a much more realistic story than the video, about a “guy I met last summer” who doesn’t sound like the ideal partner, Lil Nas X tells the journey through this relationship and that’s why the video begins at the Biblical Garden of Eden, with a serpentine-humanoid figure that Nas finds there to later find himself in hell.

You may also be interested in: Unexpected! Son of Belinda and Christian Nodal in La Voz Kids

It should be remembered that, in recent days, the rapper has been under the eye of the hurricane because, everything seems to indicate that the world-renowned tennis brand, Nike, sued the singer for creating a pair of tennis shoes.

Controversy has been sown among the most religious and conservative sectors, who have literally shouted to heaven: it is about the “Satan’s slippers”, which according to the MSCHF artistic collective, who are behind this controversial design, have been manufactured with human blood.

With a bronze pentagram and an inverted cross, as well as a drop of blood on each of the 666 shoes that have been released in this limited edition, in reference to the passage in the Bible from Luke 10:18, which says: “And He told them, I saw Satan fall from heaven like lightning ”.

You may also be interested in: The song that Juan Gabriel gave Luis Miguel as a gift

Nike want to make it clear that despite the fact that they carry the company’s logo, these shoes do not have their approval, the complaint has been filed for trademark infringement, and was filed the same day they were put on sale.