Animal Crossing is a game for all ages. Adults and children enjoy the latest title in the saga by building their town, making friends with neighbors or opening the doors of the island for visits from friends. New Horizons has become one of the best-selling games of 2020, targeting new content with each new update.

The most recent included a notable expansion for the museum, introducing classical sculptures such as Rodin’s Thinker, David by Miguel Ángel, Aphrodite (Venus) of Milo in charge of Antioch or the Discobolus of Voyeur. Nothing out of the ordinary, in fact this type of content has gained quite a lot of popularity on social networks, although not for the reasons you think. Thousands of users have made comments or captures mentioning the very high level of detail of the sculptures, including his ‘intimate parts’.

Social networks like Twitter or forums like Reddit have been filled with screenshots in which we see the characters of the users posing in front of the sculptures and their members, especially now thanks to the considerable increase in resolution compared to previous installments of the saga. The images have gained considerable popularity reaching parents, who have not hesitated to complain about the incorporation of this type of content in a video game categorized for all audiences.

Nintendo has not spoken on the matter and it does not seem that they are going to remove the sculptures that, after all, are works of art despite the constant criticism from some parents. ‘I find it funny how in Animal Crossing, a game for all audiences, you can buy a statue of David by Michelangelo, and they do not cover the member with one of classic Animal Crossing leaves, ’reads one of the comments as an irony.