Controversy with hiring of alleged ghost employee – Telemundo Miami (51)

Jason Walker, director of the Economic Development Agency, says that while making about $ 50,000 a year, Jenny Nillo didn’t go to work more than 3-5 times in nearly a year, and she didn’t do any work for this either. entity.

According to Walker, Jenny Nillo never used her desk, and neither did her business cards.

Jenny Nillo had been employed as a community relations agent at the agency that is in charge of distributing nearly $ 70 million in tax funds to help area residents and businesses. We obtained her employment documents showing that she was hired in April 2020 for $ 45,000 a year.

“The president, Alex Diaz de la Portilla asked me to hire her,” says Jason Walker, director of Omni CRA, who works under the supervision of the commission but specifically under the mandate of Diaz de la Portilla, who is the president of the board of directors.

He tells us that Nillo never did work for the agency, and we obtained evidence that in 8 months he received two salary increases, reaching $ 53,000 per year, according to Walker, by order of Diaz de la Portilla.

“He picked someone who had just gotten out of federal prison for fraud and made us pay him for not working,” Walker said.

Nillo served a 3-year sentence after pleading guilty in 2018 to a mortgage fraud case and is still on probation.

Walker claims that he informed Diaz de la Portilla’s assistants about Nillo’s situation, but did not discuss it with him directly, because, according to him, they do not have a good relationship. Yesterday with a short letter Walker fired her. The state police confirmed to us that they are investigating the case, and according to Miami police sources last week Nillo was stopped while driving an official city vehicle that does not belong to the agency. Yesterday from Houston Diaz de la Portilla responded with a statement in which he says

“When I became president of this agency, I found certain inconsistencies in the management of their businesses. Mr. Walker to hide his wrongdoing and that he is a ghost employee making $ 150,000 a year, now wants to change the focus to confuse us, ”said the commissioner.

Walker says the building’s security cameras catch him every day coming to the office, which was closed for only two weeks due to the pandemic, while there is no sign of Nillo.

In a text message, today Jenny Nillo told us that she was outraged, because she was unfairly fired and without giving any explanations

Various sources indicate that state investigators are holding security and other videos that they are examining as part of their investigation.