The documentary “The Last Dance” is bringing to light issues that seemed forgotten but remain in the mind and heart of the main protagonists of the NBA. The bad relationship between Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan It has been a topic addressed in several chapters and, historically, it had been thought that the Bulls vetoed the participation of the Pistons base in the Dream Team. The team’s architect, Rod Thorn, as well as Michael himself, denied that there was an explicit comment about the advisability of Isiah not being part of the Olympic team at Barcelona 92, but in episode 5 it is clear that his presence was not welcome.

04/29/2020 09:04

Rod Thorn, a former Team USA executive, spoke about the moments leading up to the Barcelona 1992 Olympics and debunked an urban myth.

Keep reading

“Our goal is for the team to be like a family and if Isiah had come, that would not have happened,” he said. One of the most active in this regard was the journalist Michael Wilbon, who in the documentary expressed the idea that the general feeling of the team was to prefer Thomas to be there. Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Scottie Pippen they had problems on the court with the champion of the NBA in 1989 and 1990.

The Hall of Famer @RealMikeWilbon joins #TheJump – did Michael Jordan have a gambling problem? Where does Wilbon land on “Republicans wear sneakers too?” Whose fault was it really that Isiah was left off the Dream Team? We discuss … pic.twitter.com/2laT2YEwAV – Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 4, 2020

Questioned about this in a post-broadcast interview of the last chapters, Wilbon went further. “I can say that 9 of the 12 players in the Dream team They didn’t want Isiah to be there. They thought of that as a summer camp and were clear who they didn’t want to be with. We cannot give Jordan the responsibility that he was gone since the 9 guys would possibly speak to the leaders to convince them not to call Thomas. “

The bombing was so huge that, minutes later, Michael Wilbon published an apology on his social networks and retracted what was said with surprising speed. It is not ruled out that he received a call from the protagonists or their environment trying to silence the matter and not stir up more controversy. Who would be the three players who were in favor of Isiah Thomas being part of the Dream Team? We probably never know, but what is clear is that The Last Dance is giving a lot to talk about within the NBA.

Thank You …. https://t.co/eQpvBTD4Bh – Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) May 5, 2020

.