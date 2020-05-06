San Salvador, El Salvador.

A group of humanitarian organizations warned on Tuesday that the quarantine centers of the Government of The Savior have become “hotbeds of contagion“of the COVID-19.

The Government of Nayib Bukele maintains 4,016 people in 89 quarantine centers, including several who have exceeded 30 days of confinement, according to complaints.

On the other hand, the Executive has confined 2,394 Salvadorans for allegedly skipping home quarantine, despite an order from the Supreme Court to stop this practice.

Also read: Contagions in US Detention Centers Rise to 600

“After more than 40 days from the first containment centers installed, these became sources of infection even for medical and health personnel,” said the NGO, without going into details.

They also warned that “sustaining confinement for a very long time and managing it as it has been done until now, can have serious consequences for the population.”

Local media publications indicate that among the people killed by the COVID-19 some are found, according to their own relatives, who were infected in these centers, without the Government confirming or denying this information.

On Monday, protests were registered in two of these centers in the Salvadoran capital, in which the protesters denounced that they have been confined for more than 30 days and indicated that they have not received the results of the coronavirus that they have practiced on them.

According to the local media The lighthouse and Gatoencerrado, the quarantined people were transferred in at least one of these two centers, without knowing the place to which they were sent.

This is not the first protest in a confinement center registered in the country, since on April 17 a group of people in a hotel reported that their human rights were violated by not letting them out after completing 30 days of quarantine stipulated by the Ministry of Health.

– Salvadorans ask to leave the isolation centers –

These people put up posters with messages like “we want to go out. 2 negative tests, 35 + 1 days”; “Bukele let us out. We are healthy, 35 days”; “I have already complied with the quarantine #pickup here,” according to Efe.

The organizations They regretted that, in their opinion, “the lack of articulation of sanitary measures with economic ones has caused hunger cases to be registered.”

“It is of great concern that the public budget has not been restructured to eliminate unnecessary and non-priority expenses, to increase resources to key institutions such as the Ministry of Health,” they said in a statement.

They added that “it is serious that the delivery mechanism” of a state food bond of $ 300 delivered at the end of March to more than 1.5 million households “has excluded people in extreme poverty.”

The organizations that issued the statement are the Medical College of El Salvador, Cristosal, the Foundation for Studies for the Application of Rights (Fespad) and the Pacionista Social Service, among other.

The Congress of El Salvador approved on Tuesday morning a package of 1,000 million dollars to finance an economic rescue plan in the face of the pandemic of the COVID-19 and authorized the mandatory confinement of the population, a measure that can be enforced even by force.

.