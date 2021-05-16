Controversy over this tweet by Cepeda, from ‘OT 2017’, about what the self-employed pay

The singer Luis Cepeda, from ‘OT 2017’. (Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez via Getty Images)

The singer Luis Cepeda, known for his participation in Operación Triunfo 2017, has starred in one of the controversies of the day by speaking out from his Twitter account against what the self-employed pay in taxes.

This Saturday, Cepeda commented on an information published by Vozpópuli in which it is ensured that “the Government proposes a system of self-employed with quotas of 90 to 1,220 euros per month.”

In an ironic tone, the young singer commented that he would not go to Andorra “which has a bad reputation” but that “Portugal is beautiful”.

A user reprimanded him for his words: “Lately you are thinking a lot about not paying taxes in Spain, right? And then you mark yourself an erasure, I erase ”.

And he decided to respond by denying that he was going to delete his message and elaborating on the subject: “And I pay taxes like everyone else. And I do not ask for aid or subsidies like everyone else. But billing 48,000 and paying more than 30,000 to the Government seems like a robbery to me. Whether you are on the right or on the left. And if you are autonomous and you don’t see it, you have a problem ”.

A message that has generated a lot of controversy and to which many have responded by saying the same: “change manager”.

