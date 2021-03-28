Controversy over the video of some agents forcibly entering an apartment where an illegal party was being held

Restrictive measures due to the coronavirus pandemic, such as the prohibition of meetings of non-cohabitants in private homes, are giving rise to various controversies.

One of the most talked about this week has been the dissemination of a video in which it is seen how some police officers they knock down the door of a house in Madrid to access the interior of it, where a party was taking place.

The images have circulated on social networks. In them, a young woman is seen who refuses to open the door and argues that the Police can not access without judicial authorization and he even asks the agents for their identification number.

But the agents end up using a ram to break down the access door to the house and end the party. According to Antena 3, the events took place last weekend and ended with 9 young people arrested.

I don’t know how this whole situation started. But apparently, it is because 4 people who are not living together are together. But be that as it may, this is surreal. They cannot enter your house without a court order😤 pic.twitter.com/5SJenhdL9C – Madibooo (@madibooo) March 26, 2021

“You have thought that you were going to meet four foreigners here and that they can strain the minga, but no, “the young woman had told the agents who were asking her to open the door.

“If they don’t open it, we are going to throw the door away,” said the agents, who ended up carrying out their threat. According to Antena 3, in the report they explained that “a crime of serious disobedience is being committed or resistance to the agents of the authority “.

The debate on the proportionality of police action in the current context of pandemic is open on social networks.