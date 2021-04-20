Controversy over the video of a security camera where there are those who claim to have seen a velociraptor dinosaur

It is curious at least that in the XXI century, with the best cameras in history and with resolutions that can capture every millimeter detail of something, even there are security cameras that offer blurry and poorly focused images. Perhaps that is why controversies occur, such as surveillance images where some have wanted to see a dinosaur running.

A woman called Cristina Ryan, from Florida, sent images from her security camera to the Fox 35 network ensuring that it shows a dinosaur of the velociraptor species running through his backyard.

“Any animal we can think of that is ‘walking’ at 3:40 in the morning, I wouldn’t walk this way“Said the alarmed woman, who nonetheless acknowledged:” Maybe I’ve seen ‘Jurassic Park’ too many times, but I see a velociraptor or other small dinosaur! “.

Obviously, no one has believed the version of the lady, but guessing what is seen in the images has become a fun game. Crazy user guesses include a Komodo dragon, a coyote, an iguana with its head stuck in a plastic container, a scared cat, a young alligator going for a joyous ride on the back of a coyote, a raccoon, Donald Trump’s hair dragging a baby alligator, a peacock and a turkey, simply, an animal with its head in a jar that is being attacked by a snake …

However, the most common assumption is that it is a dog in a reflective harness dragging his leash and that his front legs are not visible in the absence of light and the reflection of the harness.

The Universal Orlando Resort amusement park joined the joke and since it has one dedicated to dinosaurs on its premises, He tweeted: “Quick, count all the velociraptors.”