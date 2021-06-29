Controversy over the signing of Lola Indigo as Lola Bunny in ‘Space Jam: New Legends’

Different project, same controversy. As happened with ‘Memories of Idhún’ last September, Warner Bros. Spain has chosen a talent for its popularity and not for its specific training to voice one of the characters in his next film, or so people seem to think. We are talking, of course, of Lola Indigo, Lola Bunny and ‘Space Jam: New Legends’.

We already know that dubbing actors and actresses are the invisible stars of our cinema, but at least they have social networks and Vera Bosch, who lent her voice to the character in the trailer, shared the news on Twitter with an emoticon of a broken heart. He received a wave of support for his work and against labor intrusion, although also many attacks by Mimi fans. We tried to contact her, but she has decided not to speak directly to the press and thus give her vision from within:

In this Instagram video, he thanks people who value his work and emphasizes that he was heartbroken because he was very sorry not to make the film, without inciting hatred towards anyone: “What I do want to say and I think it’s fair to say it is that I have received many messages telling me that there have been castings … I did a casting with two other dubbing partners, I say it publicly, after doing that casting I made the trailer, I do not know if Mimi has done a casting, what It probably will have, but it is out of a level playing field. Using that argument to say that she has been selected in this way seems even insulting to me, it is more honor to say that she was excited and they have given her the opportunity. […] I fully understand the illusion of hearing your voice in a character. I know what it feels like, I know how beautiful it is, that’s why I dedicate myself to it and that’s why I’ve been training and working for so many years and that’s why I want respect “. His first tweet has more than 6000 retweets, 1000 citations and 31 thousand likes.

This is how a voice actor / actress is formed

We have consulted with a professional voice actress to explain their training and job requirements. She prefers that we not mention her name, but she tells us that in dubbing schools the technique is acquired and synchronicity is worked on, but that it is very important to train in interpretation, vocal and singing technique: “As it happens to an actor of image, which does not stop instructing, the dubbing training does not end with the technique and that’s it. The duration is subjective for each person, but to acquire the technique well, it is normal to spend between two and three years studying “.

Faced with the argument that in the original version of ‘Space Jam: New Legends’ Zendaya has been chosen to voice Lola Bunny and not a professional voice actress, a very important factor must be taken into account: the process in the United States and in Spain it is very different. While there the actors and actresses work on many occasions before the animation is finished and can be modified based on the work of the cast, professional or not, in Spain the films arrive practically finished: “In any case there is no dubbing as such, it is voice acting in which they give a voice to a character already thought for him or her, where the mouths are going to move like yours and the work is going to be much more precise to the actor or actress in question. The difference between the dubbing here is that there are 360 ​​actors there, many can sing, act “.

And of course, Mimi has very advanced vocal technique (obviously also dancing), but she lacks the specific training when it comes to interpreting: “The vast majority of talents who choose for animation characters are people who in many cases are not actors to begin with. nor do they know the technique, they don’t have good diction and the audience is the first to notice that something is wrong. Keep in mind that we only have the voice to transmit, it is not enough just to put a beautiful voice, other factors play, that the life that exists in the character is given by you “.

About the casting process, he explains that “There is no open casting as we know in image, in which there is a call and you show up. In our case, the client asks the director for voice tests, which are usually three alternatives for each character, so those people would be summoned specifically. Customers can take days, weeks or months to notify which voice they have chosen and then there is the uncertainty for us that we can make the trailer and then that the film will be made by a talent. “We also asked him about the assessment that the viewers and viewers they have dubbing, which is sometimes dismissed as unnecessary since the original subtitled version has been released: “Just as there are many people who do not like it, there are many people who value this profession more and more every day and value our work. It’s basically what we want from people, That they value what a good job is because when someone who doesn’t know does it, it shows. The best dubbing is the one that is not perceived and there is the option of an original version for those who do not like to listen to us “.

It is not the first time that in eCartelera we immerse ourselves in the world of dubbing actors and actresses (not dubbers) and we have already done a report on this work in ‘Game of Thrones’ and another on the strike of 2017 that you can see here .

‘Memoirs of Idhún’ and ‘The Mitchells against the machines’

As we said at the beginning, at least two more controversies very similar to this one we have witnessed in less than a year: the cases of ‘Memoirs of Idhún’ and ‘The Mitchells against the machines’. In the Netflix series Laura Gallego herself, author of the books, She had selected through a casting process the voices that best matched what she had imagined herself, but the production changed them for famous and untrained actors: Itzan Escamilla, Sergio Mur, Carlos Cuevas and Nico Romero (Michelle Jenner does not count). Mur defended his work saying they were “voice actors” and not dubbing, but fans were so horrified that they said they would prefer to watch the episodes in any other language with subtitles. Gallego issued a statement in protest.

In the case of ‘The Mitchells’, before reaching Netflix the film was called ‘Connected’ and Sony was going to distribute it in theaters. The pandemic arrived and the film ended up being sold to the streaming platform, which replaced Luis Bajo, the actor who had dubbed the trailer, with Leo Harlem. The result is this:

I know that comparisons are hateful … but please, do I want to die? How have they been able to allow this? SHAMEFUL!

Same scene: 1st Trailer VS. 2nd Trailer: pic.twitter.com/jZBpLR3eov ? Alberto Saga (@alberto_saga_) April 6, 2021

Twitter does not forget

Following the news of the signing of Lola Indigo, several Twitter users They have taken the opportunity to remember some fiascos of these dubbing made by celebrities and not by professionals and neither Twitter nor anyone else has been able to forget when in 2003 Dani Martín, a former member of ‘El Canto del Loco’, was hired to be the voice of Jack Black in Richard Linklater’s masterpiece that is ‘Escuela de rock’. Such was the disaster and the controversy that arose that Martín himself ended up asking for forgiveness as he passed through La Resistencia:

Then a few years pass and you have to publicly apologize as Dani Martín did for not knowing how to do a job for which he was simply not prepared. pic.twitter.com/ywBc9BP7QH ? Fran Rodrigo (@StreamFran) June 28, 2021

Another user of this social network, who is also a radio host, has resurfaced a very complete thread that he created in 2019 about what he calls shit dubbing, which reminds us that already in the 90’s Ángel Garó switched to dubbing and athletes such as Andrés Iniesta and Fernando Alonso have also tried it with curious results:

Since # ComoEntrenarATuDragon3 opens this Friday and in the dubbed version F. Murray Abraham has been replaced by Melendi, I am going to open a thread of SHIT DUBS in which actors and dubbing professionals were replaced by the famous ones on duty. Let’s go there. pic.twitter.com/Mr2kHfsyto ? Antonio de la Mano (@delamano) February 20, 2019

On many occasions in our country the films do not reach theaters in their original version, so if someone wanted to see ‘Cavernícola’ it was impossible to get rid of the voices of Mario Vaquerizo and Chenoa. And speaking of Vaquerizo, this is what happened in his first contact with the world of dubbing in ‘Stand By Me Doraemon’.

Mario Vaquerizo as adult Nobita ????? Literally the best voice actor in the world omggg that these “professionals” stand aside before such an overwhelming display of talent !!! pic.twitter.com/NNB9R456Fg ? Natalie?? (@Pansith_) June 28, 2021

And after this movie, Vaquerizo became the voice of Frankenstein in the ‘Hotel Transilvania’ saga (Kevin James plays him in the original version) …

Here we leave you the trailer for ‘Space Jam: New Legends’, which premieres on July 23, although in it you will not hear Lola Indigo yet: