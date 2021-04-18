Controversy over the photo of Teodoro García Egea and the president of Murcia on a terrace with five more people

A photograph disseminated on social networks in which the general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García Egea and the president of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, are seen together with five people on a terrace in the Murcian capital has aroused a strong controversy, given that that the limit imposed for terraces in the Region of Murcia is six people.

The photo was captured in the area of ​​the Plaza de las Flores, in the heart of Murcia, well known for its tapas bars and restaurants. Specifically, it is the El Pulpito bar, in the Plaza de Santa Catalina in Murcia.

Although in the photo you can count seven people, some of the protagonists of the image have said that in reality, there are only six seated together and that a seventh, who would be the owner of the premises, I was sitting at an adjacent table because he had come to say hello.

The restaurant itself has issued a statement denying any infraction: “Both (García Egea and López Miras) have occupied a table with 4 other people (6 people in total) strictly complying with the established security measures. At the end of the meal, the person in charge of our restaurant sat at the adjoining table to thank them for their visit to our premises and to convey to them the situation of the hospitality industry at this time “.

The PSOE asks for the resignation

In any case, the PSOE has asked this Sunday the resignation of López Miras and García Egea, for “breaking the laws and health regulations” by sharing a table, “without masks and without a safety distance”, with five other people on the terrace of a restaurant in Murcia when the maximum allowed is six.

The deputy secretary general and PSRM spokesman, Francisco Lucas, said that “the law is very clear and they have skipped it, because they believe everything is unpunished, and they are not satisfied with buying wills and forming a government of defectors and expelled from the extreme right, now they laugh again at all the citizens of the Region “, and added that” they must assume responsibilities immediately. “

In this sense, the regional coordinator of Podemos and deputy in Congress, Javier Sánchez Serna, has also stated that “the photograph perfectly represents the impunity with which the Popular Party moves through the Region. Vaccine theft, corruption, transgression and squatting. The PP no longer respects nor the sanitary norms that they ask to fulfill the rest of the population “.

For its part, the PP has responded through Miriam Guardiola, its spokesperson in Murcia, who has stated that the PSOE “continues to make a monumental ridiculous because health standards were met at all times”, and has pointed out that “with this hoax guy the only thing it achieves is to criminalize the hospitality industry instead of helping it. “

Likewise, he has said that the restaurant has made public a statement assuring that there was no breach of sanitary regulations, and has added that it is “public and notorious” that the seventh person who appears in the photo is “the owner of the establishment that came over to say hello and it was located in another table “.