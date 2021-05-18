Controversy over the destruction of beds in the dismantling of a temporary Covid hospital in Sabadell

The dismantling of the Vallès Salut de Sabadell Temporary Hospital (Barcelona), created to support the Parc Taulí Hospital in the event of an overflow by Covid-19 patients, has generated controversy in the networks after the publication of a video in which it is seen how a crane pulls several beds into a container.

This hospital, which was never used, will now become a mass vaccination point, and for this reason the beds are being removed. The images of this withdrawal were shared on Monday on the Twitter account of Radio Sabadell and the publication has been filled with comments of outrage.

“The Department of Health has already begun to dismantle the Vallès Salut Temporary Hospital, located on the Indoor Athletics Track. The equipment, which has never been brand new, It must be transformed into a large vaccination center from June 1“Radio Sabadell said in the tweet.

🎥 The Department of @salutcat has begun to unveil l’Hospital Temporal Vallès Salut, located at the Pista Coberta d’Atletisme. L’equipament, which may have arrived brand new, will be transformed into a great vaccine from June 1 pic.twitter.com/8W4ytSATnk – Ràdio Sabadell 94.6 (@RadioSabadell) May 17, 2021

“What a shame. Really that those beds cannot be used?”, Has commented a user. “I am 65% disabled and have been paying for the financing of an articulated bed for three years I needed “, pointed out another user of the social network. Many of the criticisms have been precisely in this sense: the high cost of these beds and the number of people with mobility problems who need them at home.

Obsolete beds

The Department of Health of the Generalitat has detailed, after the Sabadell City Council asked about the destination of the material from this hospital, that most beds are being moved to a central warehouse which collects the material from all the temporary hospitals created in Catalonia.

Regarding the destroyed beds, they have clarified that only those that are old and obsolete have been retired, which was sent by the Hospital Parc Taulí after receiving new beds in case they were needed in the event of a rebound in the pandemic. Now, with the dismantling of the temporary hospital, it is being permanently withdrawn.

The mayoress of Sabadell, Marta Farrés, has shared this Tuesday on Twitter the explanation that the Department has given: “In relation to the video of the dismantling of the Temporary Hospital of the Indoor Court that we saw yesterday, we asked Health for explanations and this is the answer they have given.”