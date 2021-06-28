Controversy over rabbit blows in Morrell’s knockout of Cazares

The weekend has produced many explosive news and this video summarizes the hectic informative Sunday with the four pieces of information that will have consequences shortly.

David Morrell dispatched Mario Cazares in less than one round in his first defense of the WBA regular super middleweight title. The brief fighting time was entangled, with minimal boxing, but there were two rabbit blows reported to the Cuban boxer, which were not marked by the referee.

The battle ended with two brutal blows from Morrell that put the Mexican on the canvas not to get up. However, from the Cazares team they informed us that they will request the disqualification of the winner. There is medical certification of the damage caused by those illegal blows and it is alleged by the Cazares team that it was this that determined the early outcome of the fight. In the video we have the history and images received from the Mexican boxer’s team.

(5:11) The second issue has to do with Manny Pacquiao, who has been sued in a California court for breach of contract. Would this affect his fight against Errol Spence or not? We have the answer.

(7:33) The other news that arouses suspicion has to do with Nonito Donaire and John Riel Casimero. There is information that highlights Casimero’s apparent refusal to submit to VADA’s voluntary anti-doping program and this would bring down the August 14 fight. Will history be like this? We have our own interpretation of an issue that indirectly involves Inoue’s revenge against Nonito in the equation.

(10:30) The last issue has to do with Josh Taylor. There were statements from the unified champion that now he seems determined to go for Crawford. They coincide that statement with a recent Mayweather interview where he was very clear about what they want with Gervonta Davis in the future. We discussed it in this video and we anticipated that, in some respects, Floyd put cold water on enthusiasm and expectations about what is expected of Gervonta in terms of good opponents in the future.