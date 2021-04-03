Controversy over Froilán and Victoria Federica’s trip to Marbella in the middle of Holy Week

Victoria Federica and Froilán. (Photo: Pablo CuadraWireImage)

The trip to Marbella during Holy Week in Froilán and Victoria Federica, daughters of Infanta Elena and nephews of King Felipe VI, has generated a huge controversy on social networks.

The news was given by Vanitatis, who assures that both have been seen on the beach in Marbella. One, in Los Mellizos, a restaurant where he was “giving himself a good tribute to mollusks and local wines.”

The other, in the place in Marbella where her boyfriend, DJ Jorge Bárcenas plays. According to Vanitatis, Victoria Federica’s partner “has a visa to go through the perimeter closure for work reasons” because “they have several performances hired as DJs in their friends’ bar” during this Easter.

The publication does not clarify, however, if both left for the Malaga town before the perimeter confinement was imposed in Madrid, on March 26, or if, on the contrary, the restrictions were bypassed and simply assures that “the limitations of mobility due to the pandemic have not been an impediment for the royals and their friends to leave the cities where they live and go on Easter holidays ”.

This is what many have suspected when they heard the news, which is why a notable controversy has been generated on social networks:

