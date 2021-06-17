Controversy of Kimberly Loaiza by Yosstop Do you hate comments? | Instagram

The Biggest Cuteness Kimberly Loaiza was once again the protagonist of a video on YouTube where it was stated that several Internet users had pointed her out along with Queen Goodface because of the youtuber Yosstop.

For a few days we saw new content from Kimberly loaiza In the company of the Fénix team, apparently they also took the opportunity to record some tiktoks and entertain themselves a bit and at the same time their fans.

On the Es Neta channel they made a recapitulation of the video Yosstop and some of the comments from Internet users, his video has the title “Fight Yosstop makes them make fun of Kimberly Loaiza and Queen Buenrostro”, we will share it with you right away.

It all started with a Tik tok shared by the wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja and celebrity of social networks in her official account, in this video one of the members of the Fénix team was shown dancing with Queen who was wearing a two-piece swimsuit as for the interpreter of “Jealous“She was wearing a short sheer dress.

This video was published two days ago on Kim Loaiza’s account and it already has more than 17.6 million views, in addition to 1.8 million like’s and 17.3 thousand comments, several of which took into account the famous youtuber to make a Tik tok in turn.

It could be that Yosstop was only pointing out some negative comments that certain Internet users made in one of Kimberly Loaiza’s most recent tiktoks, since apparently they asked him what was the first thing he saw in the video, his answer was more than obvious and not at all by way of criticism, “I see two women dancing.”

Far from seeming that his comments invited Internet users to continue to make bad comments to the youtuber, he focused on clarifying and even defending what began to be said in the Kim Loaiza video, although there were few comments.

Because in several of them they immediately began to criticize the figure of Queen Buenrostro due to the fact that it had undergone certain aesthetic arrangements and according to the youtuber, several Internet users did not find what they saw on the screen at all pleasant.

What Yosstop made clear was that if your opinion is negative you better save it and even more so if nobody asked you, so you should keep your mouth shut if the words to be mentioned will be hurtful, silence is better, that was some good advice that the youtuber shared.

What Iván Plascencia pointed out in his video is that Yoss pointed out these types of comments despite the fact that there were many more positive ones and that he possibly did it to get the attention of his followers, because he was not doing so well monetizing with others channels.

On this occasion, it was the Internet users who defended Yosstop and in turn criticized the driver of Es Neta a bit.

Ivan should no longer give publicity to so much negative comment, I will know the body of the people, according to him he is against it, but then for him to publicize it, that says the opposite, “wrote a netizen.

Apparently the title that the driver shared in his video was something not so pleasant for Internet users and they immediately let them know, because far from criticizing Yosstop, part of the 64 comments that the video has have been in support of the Youtuber who immediately defended Queen and, on the contrary, who criticized was the Internet users with their negative comments.