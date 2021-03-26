Controversy involves commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla – Telemundo Miami (51)

Shortly after winning the commissioner seat, Alex Diaz de la Portilla took over as director of the board of directors of an agency that manages some $ 68 million in tax funds for the city center. But this has not come without controversy, and now an employee selected by him has been fired amid many questions.

This has led to an increasing tension between Commissioner Diaz de la Portilla and the director of the economic development agency where he is Chairman of the Board of Directors. And now the FDLE or the state police confirmed that they are investigating this case.

Today Jenny Nilo was fired from the agency, who was hired at the request of Díaz de la Portilla.

FDLE was investigating Jenny Nillo’s employment at the agency. According to various sources, Nillo rarely works or contributed anything to the agency, known as the CRA. We obtained her employment documents that show that she was hired as a community bond, a new position, with a salary of 45 thousand dollars. Also, that as early as June 2020, he received a $ 5,000 raise. Then, in October, his salary again increased from $ 50,000 to $ 53,000.

Meanwhile, a source within the Miami police confirmed that last Thursday, county police officers stopped Jenny Nilo when she was allegedly driving an official city vehicle erratically. They have not revealed why they were Miami-Dade police officers, when it allegedly happened in the city of Miami.

According to some sources, she was being followed by agents investigating her. They did confirm to us that the city vehicle that was assigned to Commissioner Diaz de la Portilla was towed to a lot in the city of Miami. Nilo was not detained and the police have no information on the incident. But today, without giving cause, the director of the agency fired her with a letter.

Alex Diaz de la Portilla sent a statement that reads:

“Ms. Nilo is the victim of a political vendetta by this man who is protected by vested interests. I’m going to ask for a full audit of Jason Walker and his businesses for the last 4 years, so the truth finally comes out. I think it is better for Mr. Walker to resign with what little dignity he has left. “

And then she informed us that Nilo has recently been hired by the commissioner’s office. Nilo, 54, served a sentence in a mortgage fraud case.